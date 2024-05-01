Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.19 Million in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 22,279 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,819,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,316,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after purchasing an additional 121,586 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AWI opened at $114.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.29. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $125.56.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Further Reading

