Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UDR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 5.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 15.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 101,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter worth $803,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 4.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 127,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $44.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on UDR. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.78.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

