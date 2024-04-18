Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $254,000 Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 134.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

Shares of BLDR opened at $179.39 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.10 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.25.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.85. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

