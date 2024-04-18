Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,146 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 120,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3,182.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 418.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $224,340.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $201,922.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $224,340.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,974 shares of company stock worth $1,639,721 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of RARE stock opened at $44.11 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $54.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.44.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $127.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 369.54% and a negative net margin of 139.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RARE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.55.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

