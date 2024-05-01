5,033 Shares in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Purchased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,414,000.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
GNMA stock opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $44.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.92.
About iShares GNMA Bond ETF
The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
