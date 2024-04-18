Coty (NYSE:COTY) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.69. Approximately 510,805 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,849,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

COTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.19.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.82.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Coty had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

