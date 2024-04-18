DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE DTE opened at $105.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $116.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.55.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $300,893.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,003.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $625,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DTE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Guggenheim cut DTE Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $114.56.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

