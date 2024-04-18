Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Issued By Wedbush

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.97). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cullinan Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.55) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullinan Oncology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.86) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CGEM. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cullinan Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $17.88 on Thursday. Cullinan Oncology has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $20.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $770.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.33.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.42.

In other news, insider Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 98,684 shares of company stock worth $1,437,624 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 352.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter worth $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 1,331.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 499.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullinan Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

