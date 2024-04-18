Strs Ohio Purchases 1,158 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $9,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Atlassian by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 58.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,672,000 after acquiring an additional 159,102 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $13,805,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Atlassian by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,862,000 after acquiring an additional 56,149 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,066 shares in the company, valued at $10,018,939.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,024,319.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,094,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,066 shares in the company, valued at $10,018,939.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,159 shares of company stock worth $61,684,688 over the last ninety days. 40.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $195.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.74. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Atlassian from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.25.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

