Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) President Elan Moriah Sells 9,880 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) President Elan Moriah sold 9,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $297,289.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 91,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,578.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Elan Moriah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Elan Moriah sold 14,353 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $468,194.86.

Verint Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $29.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $40.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Verint Systems by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 657,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 235,900 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,527,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,106,000 after purchasing an additional 154,285 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 276.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 128,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 94,483 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at $962,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 20,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Further Reading

