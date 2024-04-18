Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Trading 1.7% Higher

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 214,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,987,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $591.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Vimeo had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $105.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vimeo by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 3.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 7.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vimeo by 31.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vimeo by 22.6% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

