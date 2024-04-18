Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $3.91 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Dover by 783.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dover from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.88.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Price Performance

Dover stock opened at $169.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $178.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

