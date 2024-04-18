Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 3,128 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 22,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,150.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,150.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,012,461.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,389,852.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,012 shares of company stock valued at $12,932,788 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $52.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average of $41.00. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $58.46. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

