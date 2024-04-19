16,729 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Purchased by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE MQY opened at $11.94 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.