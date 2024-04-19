Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000.

Shares of NYSE:MUI opened at $11.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $12.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

