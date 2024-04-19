Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $443.92

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 443.92 ($5.53) and traded as high as GBX 511 ($6.36). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 504.50 ($6.28), with a volume of 544,157 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.35) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Babcock International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 526.80 ($6.56).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 503.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 443.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8,408.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

