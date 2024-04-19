Brokers Offer Predictions for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $3.56 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.98. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Shares of PLAY opened at $53.63 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day moving average of $50.07.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

