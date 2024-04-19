J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Lowered to $199.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $218.00 to $199.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JBHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $164.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.97. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $160.07 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,381. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,243.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,432 shares of company stock worth $4,309,687 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,744,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,946,400,000 after buying an additional 80,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,160,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,186,000 after buying an additional 62,313 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,215,000 after buying an additional 1,397,651 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

