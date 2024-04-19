Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.98% from the stock’s previous close.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.52.

Get Datadog alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DDOG

Datadog Stock Up 1.2 %

DDOG stock opened at $125.02 on Wednesday. Datadog has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,041.83 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.55.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $75,204.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,578,245.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $17,306,953.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,825,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $75,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,578,245.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 745,984 shares of company stock worth $95,917,681 over the last ninety days. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Datadog by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Datadog by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.