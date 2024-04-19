Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Omnicell in a report issued on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Omnicell’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $258.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,571,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,653,000 after acquiring an additional 434,336 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 12.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after acquiring an additional 135,360 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 8.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,187,000 after acquiring an additional 92,567 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Omnicell by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 321,488.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,698 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

