Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.09. Champion Bear Resources shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 20,000 shares.

Champion Bear Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$5.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Champion Bear Resources news, Director Richard Derrick Kantor sold 70,000 shares of Champion Bear Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.95, for a total value of C$66,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 224,000 shares of company stock worth $78,820 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

About Champion Bear Resources

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, nickel, copper, poly-metallic, lithium, tantalum, and REE deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle Rock property consisting of 458 staked claims that covers an area of approximately 32,850 acres; the Separation Rapids lithium and tantalum property comprises 8 mining claims in 2 blocks covering an area of approximately 400 acres; and the Plomp Farm property that includes 48 claims covering an area of approximately 2,400 acres located in Ontario.

