Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,233.25.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,253.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,525.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,277.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,180.42.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

