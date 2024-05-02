Head to Head Survey: Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) and Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) and Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hancock Whitney and Republic First Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Whitney 0 3 4 0 2.57 Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus target price of $50.71, suggesting a potential upside of 9.44%. Given Hancock Whitney’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hancock Whitney is more favorable than Republic First Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Whitney 19.07% 11.89% 1.22% Republic First Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Hancock Whitney and Republic First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

81.2% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hancock Whitney and Republic First Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Whitney $1.91 billion 2.10 $392.60 million $4.29 10.80 Republic First Bancorp $180.55 million 0.00 $25.18 million N/A N/A

Hancock Whitney has higher revenue and earnings than Republic First Bancorp.

Summary

Hancock Whitney beats Republic First Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans including real and non-real estate loans; construction and land development loans; and residential mortgages, as well as consumer loans. In addition, it offers commercial finance products to middle market and corporate clients, including leases and related structures; facilitates investments in new market tax credit activities and holding certain foreclosed assets; provides customers access to fixed annuity and life insurance products; and underwriting transactions products, as well as debt and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi.

About Republic First Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers secured and unsecured commercial, real estate, construction and land development, automobile, and home improvement loans; mortgages, home equity and overdraft lines of credit, and other products; and lockbox services. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.