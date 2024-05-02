Intuitive Machines (LUNR) & The Competition Financial Contrast

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “Search & navigation equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Intuitive Machines to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Intuitive Machines and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Machines 78.98% -2.04% -3.92% Intuitive Machines Competitors -179.15% -24.51% -14.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Intuitive Machines and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Machines 0 0 4 0 3.00 Intuitive Machines Competitors 76 644 740 22 2.48

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Intuitive Machines presently has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 137.40%. As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 10.11%. Given Intuitive Machines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intuitive Machines is more favorable than its peers.

72.2% of Intuitive Machines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 78.9% of Intuitive Machines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intuitive Machines and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Machines $79.52 million $62.80 million 2.09 Intuitive Machines Competitors $5.17 billion $396.06 million 17.20

Intuitive Machines’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Intuitive Machines. Intuitive Machines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Intuitive Machines has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuitive Machines’ peers have a beta of 1.05, meaning that their average share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intuitive Machines beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc. designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal. It also provides lunar data services, comprising Lunar data network, lunar south pole and far-side coverage, lunar positioning services, data relay, and data storage/caching. In addition, the company offers propulsion systems and navigation systems; engineering services contracts; lunar mobility vehicles, such as rovers and drones; power infrastructure that includes fission surface power; and human habitation systems. It serves its products to the U.S. government, commercial, and international customers. Intuitive Machines, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

