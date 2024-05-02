Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,004 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Vistra worth $9,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vistra by 22.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 166,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 30,712 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 33.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 57,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 28,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Vistra Trading Up 1.4 %

Vistra stock opened at $76.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.28. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $79.09.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

