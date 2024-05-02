Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 550 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Viad worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Viad by 100.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Viad during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Viad during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viad Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE VVI opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. Viad Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $723.57 million, a P/E ratio of -180.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $291.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.81 million. Viad had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 0.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Viad from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

About Viad

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

