New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 8,710 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.50% of FB Financial worth $9,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in FB Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in FB Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in FB Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FBK opened at $37.35 on Thursday. FB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average is $35.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.15.

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $72,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,886,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,736,670.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.91 per share, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,884,841 shares in the company, valued at $390,874,640.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FBK shares. StockNews.com raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $40.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

