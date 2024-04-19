TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.41

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.41 and traded as high as C$1.43. TVA Group shares last traded at C$1.43, with a volume of 8,900 shares changing hands.

TVA Group Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of C$55.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.41.

TVA Group Company Profile

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

