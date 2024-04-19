B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) – B. Riley lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Global Ship Lease in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $9.84 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.90. The consensus estimate for Global Ship Lease’s current full-year earnings is $9.40 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GSL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Global Ship Lease Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GSL stock opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $745.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average is $19.48.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Global Ship Lease

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.01%.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

