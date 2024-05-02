Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Position Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 264.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Li Auto by 100.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter worth $1,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Stock Up 0.3 %

Li Auto stock opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $47.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays cut shares of Li Auto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Li Auto from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.36.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Further Reading

