Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 78,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance

CSQ opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

