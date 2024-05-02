Joseph P. Campanelli Buys 15,000 Shares of NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) Stock

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph P. Campanelli acquired 15,000 shares of NB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $218,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $656,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NB Bancorp stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NB Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of NB Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in NB Bancorp in the first quarter worth $85,000. Gray Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of NB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $915,000.

NB Bancorp Company Profile

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

See Also

