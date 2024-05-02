Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,500 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 191,100 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Cavco Industries Price Performance
Cavco Industries stock opened at $365.00 on Thursday. Cavco Industries has a 12-month low of $233.84 and a 12-month high of $400.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $374.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.29.
Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($0.09). Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $446.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cavco Industries will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cavco Industries
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cavco Industries Company Profile
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.
