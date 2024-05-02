PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $430,798.83 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 5,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $430,798.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,618.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $81.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.22.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSMT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PriceSmart by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PriceSmart by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in PriceSmart by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in PriceSmart by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in PriceSmart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

