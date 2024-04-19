Morgan Stanley Lowers Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Price Target to $32.00

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KVYO. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.88.

Shares of NYSE KVYO opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.75. Klaviyo has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $39.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $201.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Klaviyo will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $85,611.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,117.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Partners L P acquired a new stake in Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at $1,708,162,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at about $64,316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at about $52,204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at about $49,833,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Klaviyo by 243.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

