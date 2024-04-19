Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,796 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of Church & Dwight worth $65,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crown Oak Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $10,142,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $662,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $1,409,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 107,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.3 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $103.20 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $105.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.41.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,266.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

Read Our Latest Report on CHD

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.