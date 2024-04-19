Comparing Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) & Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY)

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) and Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Profound Medical and Femasys’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profound Medical $7.20 million 26.60 -$28.57 million ($1.35) -5.81 Femasys $1.07 million 27.06 -$14.25 million ($0.92) -1.42

Femasys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Profound Medical. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Femasys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Profound Medical has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Femasys has a beta of -3, meaning that its share price is 400% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Profound Medical and Femasys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profound Medical 0 1 1 1 3.00 Femasys 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profound Medical presently has a consensus price target of $14.58, indicating a potential upside of 86.01%. Femasys has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 765.14%. Given Femasys’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Femasys is more favorable than Profound Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Profound Medical and Femasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profound Medical -396.85% -70.18% -53.80% Femasys -1,329.10% -105.47% -80.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.9% of Profound Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Femasys shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Profound Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Femasys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Femasys beats Profound Medical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Profound Medical

(Get Free Report)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum. The company also offers Sonalleve, which combines real-time MRI and thermometry for the treatment of uterine fibroids, adenomyotic tissue, palliative pain treatment of bone metastases, osteoid osteoma, and management of benign tumors. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Femasys

(Get Free Report)

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination. It also develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. In addition, the company provides non-surgical product technologies. It offers its infertility products to obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, women's healthcare provider organizations, and reproductive endocrinologists. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.