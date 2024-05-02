Strs Ohio Purchases 200 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Albany International were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIN. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIN. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Albany International from $121.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Albany International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $81.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $99.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.65.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $313.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

About Albany International

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

