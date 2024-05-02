Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $222,000 in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $297,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 10.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 15,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 161.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 22,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 621,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,551,468.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXP Enterprises Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of DXPE stock opened at $49.67 on Thursday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $57.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $803.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.72.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $407.04 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

