Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ROL opened at $42.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.82. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,824 shares of company stock valued at $994,558. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

