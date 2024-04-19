Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,401,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625,994 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.38% of Equinox Gold worth $21,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $5.86 on Friday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

