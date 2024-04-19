TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Takes $215,000 Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Numerai GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 98,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 56,067 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $836,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,146,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,743,000 after buying an additional 36,850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 950.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after buying an additional 167,240 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BANR stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $39.31 and a 1 year high of $55.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Banner Dividend Announcement

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. Banner had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $152.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BANR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Banner from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Banner from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

