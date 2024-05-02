Contrasting ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF)

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report) and ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and ReWalk Robotics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer $2.02 billion N/A $404.68 million N/A N/A ReWalk Robotics $13.85 million 2.92 -$22.13 million ($2.87) -1.66

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has higher revenue and earnings than ReWalk Robotics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

26.8% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReWalk Robotics has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and ReWalk Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer N/A N/A N/A ReWalk Robotics -159.76% -28.19% -23.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and ReWalk Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer 0 0 1 0 3.00 ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00

ReWalk Robotics has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.47%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer.

Summary

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer beats ReWalk Robotics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, wholesale, and sale of medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments. The company offers single use medical consumables and materials, including infusion sets, syringes, blood bags and blood component segregators consumable, blood sampling products, prefilled syringes for pre-pack medication and medical needles which mainly include intravenous needles, syringe needles, intravenous catheter needles, blood sampling needles and irregular needles; orthopedic materials and instruments, including trauma products of steel plates and screws, spinal implants, and artificial joints; and blood purification consumables and equipment, including puncture needles, extracorporeal blood circuit for blood purification sets, dialyzers and related consumables. It also provides tumour and blood vessel interventional instruments; flushing syringes; blood collection, irradiation, storage, separation and sterilization products; implantation materials and artificial organs; medical PVC granules, plastic packing bags, and carton boxes; medical polymer materials and products; injection puncture Instruments; medicines; and X-ray based irradiation machines. In addition, it is involved in the finance leasing and factoring business; provision of enterprise management advisory services, logistics and storage, and computer technical services; and sale of electronic products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Weihai, the People's Republic of China.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke. The company markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

