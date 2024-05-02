Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) Insider Purchases £41,159.30 in Stock

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) insider Darren Littlewood acquired 22,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £41,159.30 ($51,701.17).
Darren Littlewood also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 12th, Darren Littlewood sold 11,191 shares of Henry Boot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.25), for a total value of £20,031.89 ($25,162.53).
Henry Boot Stock Performance
Shares of LON:BOOT opened at GBX 187 ($2.35) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.14. Henry Boot PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 170 ($2.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 250 ($3.14). The stock has a market cap of £250.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 984.21, a PEG ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 181.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 188.33.
Henry Boot Increases Dividend
About Henry Boot
Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.
