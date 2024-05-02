Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) Insider Purchases £41,159.30 in Stock

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) insider Darren Littlewood acquired 22,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £41,159.30 ($51,701.17).

Darren Littlewood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Darren Littlewood sold 11,191 shares of Henry Boot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.25), for a total value of £20,031.89 ($25,162.53).

Henry Boot Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BOOT opened at GBX 187 ($2.35) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.14. Henry Boot PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 170 ($2.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 250 ($3.14). The stock has a market cap of £250.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 984.21, a PEG ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 181.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 188.33.

Henry Boot Increases Dividend

About Henry Boot

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.93. This represents a yield of 2.39%. Henry Boot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,684.21%.

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

Featured Articles

