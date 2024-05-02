International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 1.0 %
THM opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $127.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.14.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
