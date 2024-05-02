Head-To-Head Survey: Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) and XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMAP)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) and XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and XOMA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 XOMA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $120.00, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is more favorable than XOMA.

This table compares Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and XOMA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals -590.80% -332.49% -99.77% XOMA N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and XOMA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals $15.77 million 0.00 -$96.78 million ($59.16) N/A XOMA $4.76 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

XOMA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Summary

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals beats XOMA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection. The company's product candidate also include Lambda, which targets type III interferon receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trials; Lonafarnib for the treatment of progeria and progeroid laminopathies; and Avexitide for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, as well as has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat post-bariatric hypoglycemia. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About XOMA

(Get Free Report)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets. It has a portfolio with various assets. XOMA Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.