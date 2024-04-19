DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.05% of DuPont de Nemours worth $18,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 995,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,602,000 after buying an additional 20,101 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.07, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.13.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 163.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DD. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

