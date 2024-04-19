Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,676 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $16,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 2.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 50.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 10.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.09.

Exelon Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.10.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

