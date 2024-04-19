Financial Strategies Group Inc. Buys 6,373 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.0% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,698,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,796,000 after buying an additional 133,745 shares during the period. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 6,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $118.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $468.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.30.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.28.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

