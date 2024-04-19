Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Howmet Aerospace worth $15,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $134,379,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,894 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5,231.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $63.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.29. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $69.55.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $3,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.